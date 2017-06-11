

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The City of Toronto’s chief medical officer of health issued a heat warning for residents on Sunday, prompting officials to open cooling centres throughout the city.

During the warning, Dr. Eileen de Villa says residents are encouraged to check up on vulnerable neighbours and see if they are consuming enough fluids.

Seven air-conditioned cooling centres have been opened in public buildings across the city:

• Metro Hall, 55 John St. (24 hours)

• East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• North York Civic Centre, 5100 Yonge St. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Etobicoke Civic Centre, 399 The West Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• McGregor Community Centre, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Centennial Community Centre, 1967 Ellesmere Rd. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Anyone who needs more information about assistance available during a heat warning is urged to call 311.