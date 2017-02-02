

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The College Street Bar has been ordered to remain closed until May 12 after its owner and an employee were accused of sexually assaulting and confining a woman inside the premises.

Police have alleged that on the night of Dec. 14, a 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and forcibly confined inside the west-end-bar, which is located on College Street near Manning Avenue.

Investigators have also said that the woman was given drugs and alcohol while inside the bar.

The bar’s owner Gavin MacMillan, and an employee, Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, are facing a combined 16 charges in connection with the alleged incident including gang sexual assault, forcible confinement, and trafficking.

The closure order, which was issued by the Toronto Licensing Tribunal, states that the bar shall remain closed to “any and all members of the public” until May 12 at 10 a.m.

The order also states that Carrasco and MacMillan not be permitted “at or adjacent to the bar” during the closure period.

“If during the voluntary closure period, the bar is found to be open to the public (including operation of any courses or training offered to members of the public within the bar), an interim suspension of the licence would immediately come into force and be of full effect,” the order warns.

Advocates have called for closure of the bar

A group of advocates for victims of sexual assault have previously called for the closure of the bar following the alleged incident.

Coun. Michael Layton has also said that he believes that the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario should revoke the bar’s liquor licence.

In a statement provided to CP24 last week, AGCO Spokesperson Phil Serruya said that a review was already underway.

“While a criminal investigation is under way, the AGCO is working with Toronto Police Services and continuing to collect information for our own review,” he said. “Generally speaking, the AGCO does not have to wait until there is a criminal conviction before taking a disciplinary action.”