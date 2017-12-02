

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says multiple city agencies will be working together to clean up a busy downtown neighbourhood as part of a “clean sweep blitz” over the holidays.

Tory announced Saturday that Toronto Public Health, Toronto police, as well as the city’s solid waste, transportation, and shelter services divisions, will be stepping up their efforts to keep the area of Yonge and Dundas streets clean and safe.

“We really do have all hands on deck,” Tory told reporters Saturday. “There will be significantly increased street and laneway cleaning in this area. There will be increased outreach to vulnerable populations to try to get them the help that they need, and there will be increased foot patrols by Toronto police to try to help ensure community safety.”

The foot patrols and additional cleaning, Tory said, will begin today and will run throughout the holiday season.

The decision for the clean-up blitz came after Tory met with representatives from local businesses and Ryerson University, who expressed concern about increased litter and people struggling on the streets.

Tory said early next year, the city will meet with stakeholders in the area to investigate how well the blitz worked.

“We want this area to be thriving and dynamic and welcoming,” Tory said. “We will sit down and assess this particular effort in January and see where to go from there.”

The cleanup effort also comes just a few months after a supervised injection site opened at the Toronto Public Health building near Yonge-Dundas Square.

“There is no question that we have something new here with the supervised injection site,” Tory said. “I think what you have to do with anything that’s new is adjust yourself to it and public health is very much a part of what’s going to be happening with this effort over the next while.”

Tory said the cleanup initiative may have a “modest” impact on the city’s budget.

“What we are really doing is trying to deploy existing resources more effectively and to concentrate on an area of town that’s an area that a lot of people visit at this time of year and see what the results are from that," the mayor noted.