

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





Closing arguments are expected to begin today in the manslaughter trial of an Ontario nurse who took a woman off life support without a doctor's order.

Joanna Flynn is also charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with the events of March 2, 2014.

Flynn was working in the intensive care unit of Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland, Ont., that night and acted as Deanna Leblanc's primary care nurse.

Leblanc had no vital signs when she was brought in by ambulance early that morning, just two days after undergoing knee surgery.

Court heard she was resuscitated several times in the emergency room, then transferred to the intensive care unit after her pulse stabilized.

Sixteen hours later, she was dead.