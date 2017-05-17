

Chris Fox, CP24.com





People with physical disabilities will no longer be granted free admission to the Canadian National Exhibition as of next summer but they will receive a 50 per cent discount on their ticket.

The CNE board voted in favour of the new policy on Wednesday following a lengthy review.

The policy means that any disabled person with an Access 2 Card will be eligible for half-price admission for themselves and a caretaker but will not get free admission, as was previously the case.

The CNE board has also voted in favour of giving away 20,000 free tickets to organizations who work with people in disadvantaged communities.

The admissions policy won’t go into effect until the 2018 Canadian National Exhibition in order to allow time for an informational campaign.

Once in effect, the new policy will be identical to one used by the Toronto Zoo.