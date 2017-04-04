

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Ontario Autism Coalition is calling on the Liberal government to boost supports for the 20,000 children with autism in the province's schools.

A report from the group recommends the province review special education funding, and provide more training for teachers and educational staff who work with children on the autism spectrum.

The group is also urging the government to look into the feasibility of setting up a school for kids with autism, similar to several that exist for students with severe learning disabilities or those who are deaf or blind.

The coalition says despite government investments in special education, students with autism are frequently denied the supports they need in school.

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter says there is already mandatory content in teachers' college on special needs and the Liberal government has invested billions in special education.

She says there is more to be done, but notes the government has added 900 more educational assistants since 2013.