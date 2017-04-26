

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Members of city council paid tribute to the late Ron Moeser on Wednesday, remembering the longtime representative for Ward 44 as someone whose “decency” and “quiet strength” set him apart in an era of “highly polarized politics”

In what was the first meeting of council since Moeser’s death at the age of 74 last week, members of council took time to reflect on his career at city hall and his contribution to the Scarborough community he represented for nearly 30 years.

“There was no grandstanding with Ron. If he wanted to do it he certainly could have learned it in all his years here. But instead he was practical,” Mayor Tory said. “In an era of highly polarized politics I think his decency stood out.”

Tory served alongside Moeser for less than three years but he said that in that time he grew to respect the longtime councilor for his “quiet intelligent manner,” and his determination to keep serving his constituents, even as he battled cancer over the last year.

“It’s typical of Ron Moeser that very few people here even knew he was as sick as he was,” Tory said. “With his illness he was the same as he was with everything else and that is low key.”

During his time on council, Moeser served as TTC commissioner and the chair of the Scarborough Community Council.

He was also instrumental in the creation of Rouge Park.

“While people might be silent, Ron has taught us that if you are silent most of the time you can be more powerful and have more strength than anyone else,” Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti said. “Those of us who attempted to change his mind on issues over the years quickly turned away with our tails between our legs and he didn’t even tell us to do that; he did it with that strength of silence.”

Members of Moeser’s family, including his wife and three daughters were on hand for Wednesday’s meeting.

A framed photo of the late councilor was also placed on his deck alongside a boquet of flowers.

Moeser had sat in that desk as recently as February’s council meeting to approve the budget for 2017.

“I would like to thank the Moeser family for sharing the most important person in their lives with us, with Scarborough and with the city,” fellow Scarborough councilor Glenn De Baeremaeker said.

Council has not yet formally declared Moeser’s seat vacant.

Once they do, possibly at this meeting, council will then have to decide whether to hold a byelection or to appoint a successor to represent Ward 44 until the next election in 2018.

On Monday, Tory told CP24 that he’s more inclined to push for a short-term appointment rather than a costly byelection, especially because the municipal election is just a year away.