

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





TORONTO - The results of a key vote which could end Ontario's nearly five-week-old college faculty strike are expected today.

College faculty have been voting online and by telephone on the final offer from Ontario's 24 colleges since Tuesday.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. and the results of the balloting will be shared with both the College Employer Council, which bargains on behalf of the colleges, and the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union, which represents the 12,000 workers and then made public.

The union has recommended its members reject the offer.

The strike, which involves college professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians, began Oct. 15 and has left some 500,000 students out of class.

Talks between the colleges and the union broke down on Nov. 4 prompting a request for the final offer vote.