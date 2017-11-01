

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The group representing Ontario colleges and the union representing striking faculty members are expected to return to the bargaining table Thursday.

Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development Deb Matthews said in the legislature at Queen’s Park Wednesday that talks are expected to resume tomorrow.

In a statement Wednesday, the College Employer Council, which represents the colleges in negotiations, said it would like to see bargaining resume on Thursday.

“This strike has gone on for too long. We need to end the strike and get our students and faculty back in the classroom,” college bargaining chair Sonia Del Missier said in a statement. “We can reach a settlement quickly and have classes start again early next week. We will focus our efforts at the table and work very hard to reach a deal that ends the strike.”

The College Employer Council said it will not be making any further statements on bargaining.

Thousands of faculty members at Ontario’s 24 colleges have been on strike since Oct. 16 after the sides were unable to reach a new deal for faculty.

College representatives have previously expressed frustration, saying that faculty rejected a “good deal.”

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents the faculty, contends that the colleges have declined to bring their deal directly to faculty for a vote because they know it isn’t good enough to be accepted and have urged for a return to bargaining.

OPSEU has said that about 70 per cent of college faculty members are contract workers and the union would like to see a 50/50 ratio. Increased job security and having more input in academic decision-making are also points the union has fought for.

The strike has meant that classes have been cancelled for tens of thousands of students.

Some of those students, angry over the cancellations, have demanded in an online petition that they be reimbursed. Many of the colleges have responded that students will be given an opportunity to complete the proper semester, but may have to do so by cutting into planned vacation time.