

The Associated Press





COLLINGWOOD, Ont. - Provincial police say a 74-year-old woman has died after a skiing accident about 150 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

They say the woman was injured on Sunday while skiing at the Craigleith Ski Club near Collingwood, Ont.

OPP say the woman was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The woman has been identified as Betty Tkachuk of Collingwood.