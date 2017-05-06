

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A swath of the Golden Mile area of Scarborough is without power and one person was hurt after a car struck a hydro pole on Saturday night.

Toronto firefighters say they were called to 777 Warden Avenue, at 9:07 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a Jeep SUV that had struck a hydro pole.

Live wires from the pole fell on top of a TTC bus and were sparking. Toronto Hydro workers are on scene. It is not yet known when poer will be restored to the area.

Paramedics said one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Police say they have closed Warden Avenue south of Eglinton Avenue East to allow for an investigation