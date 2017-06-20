Collision closes northbound Hwy. 404 in Markham
A collision has closed the northbound lanes of Highway 404 in Markham. (Arda Zakarian/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:12AM EDT
The northbound lanes of Highway 404 are closed in Markham this morning following a collision involving a tractor-trailer.
The incident occurred early Tuesday morning near Major Mackenzie Drive.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the collision.
The northbound lanes of the highway are closed between 16th Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive and police have not said when the highway is expected to reopen.