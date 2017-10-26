

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators released a composite sketch Thursday of the suspect wanted in a botched robbery and stabbing of a 19-year-old woman walking in the city’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood last week.

Police said a woman arrived at Sunnybrook Hospital some time before noon on Oct. 21 suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries due to a stabbing.

Const. David Hopkinson said the victim told them she was walking near Dinnick and Weybourne crescents, near Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue, when she was approached by a man she did not know.

He demanded money from her and then drew a knife.

He then allegedly slashed her in the face and fled the area.

A neighbour told CP24 that day that the victim rang his doorbell and he and answered to find the woman, bleeding profusely from her head.

He said they brought her inside and called EMS, but when EMS didn’t show up for a while; all three of them went back outside to flag down a passing motorist for help.

A man driving by pulled over and took the victim to Sunnybrook.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s with an olive complexion, standing about five-feet-seven inches tall, with a thin build.

He has dark-brown or black hair and prominent eyebrows, with a pencil-thin moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black oversized hoodie and black sweatpants with elasticized bottoms.