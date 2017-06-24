

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An 11-year-old boy who was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton is now listed in stable condition, police say.

The boy was struck by a vehicle in a plaza parking lot near Queenston Road and Nash Road at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

He was initially rushed to McMaster Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition, however on Saturday police said that his condition had improved to critical but stable.

Police say that they have ruled out speed or driver impairment as possible factors in the accident.

An investigation remains ongoing.