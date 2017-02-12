

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Conservative party is offering support to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he prepares to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.

Interim leader Rona Ambrose has sent a letter to Trudeau calling for bipartisan efforts in building a relationship with the Trump administration.

She notes members of her caucus have expertise in areas like trade and strong contacts with American lawmakers.

Trudeau said last week in Yellowknife that he would handle any disagreements with the president respectfully and that he sees eye-to-eye with Trump when it comes to the economy and creating jobs for the middle class.

He has avoided directly commenting on Trump's recent executive order banning immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries, which is now the subject of a court battle in the U.S.

Ambrose writes there are a number of key issues Trudeau must address with Trump, including the future of NAFTA, potential "Buy American" legislation and trade relationships with the countries involved in the Trans-Pacific Partnership.