

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police Const. James Forcillo's appeal is set to begin on Monday in a Toronto courtroom.

Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison last year for attempted murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, who was fatally shot on a streetcar downtown in July 2013.

The Toronto cop was acquitted of second-degree murder for the first volley of shots that resulted in Yatim’s death.

Forcillo’s bail conditions were scheduled to expire on Oct. 1 but his bail was recently extended until April 2018.

Court documents show that a “fresh evidence phase” will be a part of his appeal.

Speaking outside the courthouse on Monday, Yatim’s mother said she does not know why new evidence will be considered.

“I believe that everything is obvious in the video,” she told CP24.

She added that she still feels “angry” and that her “heart is broken.”

The appeal is expected to get underway at 10 a.m.

-With files from The Canadian Press