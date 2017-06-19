

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





You know what they say about Toronto. There are only two seasons in this city – winter and construction.

Construction season will be extra painful for commuters in the downtown core for the next few months as lane closures are now in effect on two of the city’s busiest roadways.

Starting today, lanes will be reduced on College Street until October and on Queen Street until September.

On Queen, the road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Bathurst Street and Spadina Avenue as crews work on the sidewalks and streetscaping in the shopping district.

Work in the area will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, though the city says construction will likely take place weekends and after business hours in order to speed up the project. The goal is to have the work completed ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

When construction is complete, Queen Street will have two improved parkettes, new trees, street lights and public art.

Cyclists are being asked to use alternate roadways while the work is being done.

Meanwhile just north of Queen on College Street, construction continues on a beautification project that was supposed to be completed last fall.

College Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Havelock and Shaw streets as crews will be creating new parkettes and planting new trees, street lights and bike rings.

The construction means streetcars will be rerouted away from the area. The TTC says shuttle buses will service the area instead.

Nearby residents can expect construction to begin at 7 a.m. and end at 11 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Work was halted last year after the city switched contractors.

Lanes are expected to fully reopen to traffic on Oct. 13.