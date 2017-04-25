

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A contractor has been injured in an industrial accident in North York on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment building at Steeles Avenue West and Carpenter Road, just west of Bathurst Street.

The contractor was fixing a hot water tank when the incident occurred, Toronto police Const. Craig Brister said.

Investigators say the victim suffered a head injury and was rushed to a local hospital.

There is no word on the worker’s gender or age.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified, according to police.