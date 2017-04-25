Contractor injured in North York industrial accident
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 2:54PM EDT
A contractor has been injured in an industrial accident in North York on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment building at Steeles Avenue West and Carpenter Road, just west of Bathurst Street.
The contractor was fixing a hot water tank when the incident occurred, Toronto police Const. Craig Brister said.
Investigators say the victim suffered a head injury and was rushed to a local hospital.
There is no word on the worker’s gender or age.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified, according to police.