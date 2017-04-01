Cop struck by vehicle at scene of break-in call in Hamilton
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 6:45AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 1, 2017 7:05AM EDT
A Hamilton police officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene on Friday night.
Hamilton police say that the officer was responding to a break-and-enter in progress call near Concession Street and East 23rd Street at around 11:45 p.m. when it happened.
The suspect vehicle, which subsequently took off, is described as a dark-coloured, four-door model with two occupants inside of it.
The officer was taken to hospital by paramedics. The nature of his injuries are not immediately clear.
Police continue to investigate.