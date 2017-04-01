

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Hamilton police officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene on Friday night.

Hamilton police say that the officer was responding to a break-and-enter in progress call near Concession Street and East 23rd Street at around 11:45 p.m. when it happened.

The suspect vehicle, which subsequently took off, is described as a dark-coloured, four-door model with two occupants inside of it.

The officer was taken to hospital by paramedics. The nature of his injuries are not immediately clear.

Police continue to investigate.