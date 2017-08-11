

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A shoplifter who attempted to steal an outfit because he said he needed it for a job interview earlier this week is officially employed – thanks to the help of a Toronto police officer.

On Sunday night, two officers were called to a Walmart on Jane Street for a reported theft.

Upon arrival, an 18-year-old man was apprehended by the store’s loss prevention officer for stealing a dress shirt, tie and socks.

After a discussion, Const. Niran Jeyanesan said he let the shoplifter go without charge before purchasing the items for him.

Jeyanesan told CP24 on Monday that the shoplifter said he needed the outfit for an upcoming job interview.

Four days later, Jeyanesan confirmed to CP24 that the teen got the job he was interviewing for on Friday.

“He is starting Monday,” Jeyanesan said in an email sent to CP24. “He told me he actually wore the shirt and the tie (to the interview).”

“I’m just so happy!”

Jeyanesan said the man’s story compelled him to do something out of the ordinary.

“This young person has been facing his own difficulties in life and he was looking to straighten out all that by providing for his family and trying to get a job,” he said.

“This individual didn’t have any resources,” he said. “He wanted to go get that job. That was in his mind. I think he truly made a mistake.”

“He did mention that he had gone through some tough times in life. His father was sick… and they as a family were suffering with that.”

Jeyanesan also said not only did the teen get a new job but his father is now employed as well.

“We were able to get his father a job as well through some friends who were willing to help out,” he said.