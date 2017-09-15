Coroner called after worker falls two storeys near Eaton Centre
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 1:49PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 15, 2017 6:06PM EDT
Authorities have called in a coroner after a construction worker fell two storeys while working at a construction zone at the Eaton Centre Friday afternoon.
The man, 34, was said to be in critical condition at the scene immediately after the incident.
Police confirmed the man has since died.
An investigator with the Ministry of Labour has been sent to the scene.