

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A coroner has ordered an inquest into the police shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the city’s Entertainment District two summers ago.

Kwasi Skene-Peters was shot by police in the area of Peter and Adelaide streets at 3:04 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2015.

The provincial Special Investigations Unit said at the time that police approached a car on Peter Street sometime after 2 a.m. that morning.

Two shots were fired at police from the vehicle and police returned fire, the SIU said. One bullet fired by police pierced Skene-Peters’ heart, the SIU said.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre but was pronounced dead at 3:59 a.m.

Skene-Peters was wanted in connection with the June 28, 2015 double murder of two men at a condo on Lisgar Street in the city’s west end. Police issued a warrant for his arrest July 10, 2015.

The SIU cleared both officers involved in the shooting in June 2016.

“The frantic exchange of gunfire lasted less than four seconds, during which I have no doubt the officers feared for their own lives, the lives of one another and the lives of the multiple civilians and police officers in the immediate vicinity,” SIU director Tony Loparco wrote at the time.

He added that after a forensic screen of his vehicle, it was found that Skene-Peters fired total of six shots, and one of them grazed the inside of a police officer’s gun holster, coming within centimetres of his upper leg.

The provincial government says the inquest will involve a coroner’s jury that will be able to “make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.”