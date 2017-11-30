

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A coroner's inquest will be held into the death of a drum technician who was killed in a stage collapse at a 2012 Radiohead concert in Toronto.

A spokeswoman for the office of Ontario's chief coroner says the inquest into Scott Johnson's death will be formally announced this afternoon.

Johnson, 33, was killed on June 16, 2012 when part of a massive stage structure crashed down just hours before the British band Radiohead was due to perform. Three others were injured.

A year later, entertainment company Live Nation, engineer Domenic Cugliari and contractor Optex Staging were charged with a total of 13 offences under provincial health and safety laws.

The subsequent trial was derailed when the presiding judge declared he had lost jurisdiction over the case given his appointment to a higher court. That decision led to a senior justice declaring a mistrial in May and a new hearing was planned.

In September, the charges in the case were stayed when a judge ruled the justice system had failed in allowing the case to take far too long to come to trial.