Corriveau freed after getting 4-year prison term for sponsorship fraud THE
Former Liberal organizer Jacques Corriveau arrives to hear closing arguments in his trial on charges of influence peddling, money laundering and forgery, at the courthouse, Tuesday, October 25, 2016 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 10:21AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:35PM EST
MONTREAL -- An ex-Liberal organizer found guilty of fraud-related charges in connection with the federal sponsorship scandal has been released from prison pending his appeal.
A Quebec Court of Appeal justice freed Jacques Corriveau this afternoon, just hours after the 83-year-old was sentenced by a lower-court judge to four years in prison.
Corriveau, previously described as the "central figure" in the scandal, was also fined $1.4 million and given 10 years to pay it off once his sentence is completed.
A jury found Corriveau guilty of three charges in November: fraud against the government, forgery and laundering proceeds of crime.
Under the conditions of his release, Corriveau must keep the peace, stay in Canada and hand over his passport by 2 p.m. Thursday.