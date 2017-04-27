

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Matthew Pegg has been selected as Toronto’s new fire chief, nearly a year after he first took over the job on an interim base.

City council confirmed Pegg’s hiring during their meeting on Thursday.

He was selected to take over the role fulltime following a “North American-wide recruitment search,” according to a press release.

"Torontonians are fortunate to have experienced and committed individuals like Mr. Pegg working at Toronto Fire Services," Mayor John Tory said in the press relase. "I am confident in his leadership and continue to have the greatest respect for the men and women of Toronto Fire who work tirelessly to keep our residents safe."

Pegg has been the interim chief of Toronto Fire Services since May, 2016.

Prior to that he spent three years as a deputy fire chief and the TFS’s Director of Administrative Services.

He also served as President of the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs between 2013 and 2016.

"Matt has served his career in the Fire Services for over 25 years and has managed every functional division within the fire services field and held numerous senior management roles in fire organizations across southern Ontario," Deputy City Manager John Livey said in the press release announcing Pegg’s hiring. "I am pleased to welcome him to his new role to continue to modernize the Toronto Fire Service."

Pegg replaces former fire chief Jim Sales, who stepped down abruptly in October following an extended leave of absence.