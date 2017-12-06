

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory’s plan to open 400 new shelter beds prior to the arrival of winter is up for debate today as city council continues their monthly meeting.

Tory held a news conference over the weekend, where he announced that he would ask council to add the beds “as soon as possible.”

Tory said that the beds could be added through renting hotel rooms and by better utilizing space in existing shelters.

Homeless advocates, however, have said that the plan will do nothing to address the long-term need for additional shelter facilities.

“The problem is that the shelter system is already over capacity. That is why we are in this crisis right now and there are no spaces available to cram 400 more people into an already crowded space,” Kapri Rabin, who is the executive director of the community agency Street Health, told CP24 at city hall on Wednesday morning. “We need new spaces but the mayor is not talking about new spaces.”

Tory is expected to make a formal request to add the 400 beds as council considers a staff report, which recommends that he declare an emergency with regards to overcrowding in the shelter system.

The report also recommends that Tory petition the federal government to open emergency shelters at the Fort York Armoury and the Moss Park Armoury, though Tory has previously said that he believes there are better ways to address the crisis.

At Wednesday’s meeting, staff said that they have already reached out to the Ministry of Defence regarding possible use of the armouries for emergency shelter space but continue to look at other options due to “challenges” that exist with using those facilities, such as the added cost of security.

Meanwhile, on Twitter Spadina-Fort York Member of Parliament Adam Vaughan said that the Liberal government is “ready to respond” when it comes to the use of the armouries.

“When we opened the (winter) respite sites in November and realized that basically on day one they were at capacity, we started looking at other options and staff have reached out to the Department of Defence and will continue to do that work,” Deputy City Manager Giuliana Carbone said on Wednesday.

Tory has said that staff have suggested that using the armouries for shelter space is not a “desirable option.”

Nonetheless, Trinity Spadina Coun. Mike Layton told CP24 on Wednesday that desperate times indeed call for desperate measures.

“When you have people showing up to drop-in programs and sleeping on the floor without even a mat you have a crisis on your hands, so you got to do everything you can do to address those needs,” he said.

City council has set an occupancy standard of 90 per cent for its shelter system, though facilities regularly exceed that threshold.

On Tuesday night, 95 per cent of the city’s 5,568 available shelter spaces were filled and that shot up to 99 per cent in facilities reserved for women.

Asked at Wednesday’s meeting if 400 beds would make a discernable difference in occupancy rates, the interim general manager of the city’s Shelter, Support and Housing Administration conceded that it is impossible to say.

“It is difficult to predict if the 400 beds will change that occupancy because we felt that adding the 1,400 beds in the last 12 or 14 months would have changed that occupancy rate and it did not,” Paul Raftis said.

The plan to add additional shelter spaces is one of 109 items that remain on the agenda for this week’s council meeting.