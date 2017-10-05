

Chris Fox, CP24.com





City council has opted to appoint a candidate to succeed late Ward 28 Coun. Pam McConnell rather than hold a costly byelection to fill her seat.

Council voted in favour of the appointment process at their meeting on Wednesday, forgoing the opportunity to hold a byelection that would have cost an estimated $200,000.

Candidates who are interested in putting their names forward for the role will now have until Oct. 23 to submit the necessary forms to the city clerk.

Council will then hold a meeting on Nov. 2 to choose a candidate.

Each candidate will be given up to five minutes to address council during that meeting.

McConnell, a deputy mayor and longtime councillor for Ward 28, died on July 7 at age 71 after being hospitalized for a lung problem.