

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The body that oversees the judiciary in Canada says a judge should lose his job after he asked a sexual assault complainant in a trial why she couldn't keep her knees together.

The Canadian Judicial Council says Justice Robin Camp's conduct was "manifestly and profoundly destructive" in regard to the impartiality and integrity of the bench.

The council says its report will now be handed to the federal justice minister.

The council's decision supports a recommendation by a disciplinary panel that Camp be removed from the bench for his comments in the original sexual assault trial of Alexander Wagar.

Court transcripts from the 2014 trial in Calgary show that Camp, who was a provincial court judge at the time, called the complainant "the accused" numerous times and told her "pain and sex sometimes go together."

Camp found Wagar not guilty, but the Appeal Court ordered a new trial and last month Wager was acquitted again.

The judicial council says judges are expected to demonstrate knowledge of social issues and awareness of changes in social values, humility, tolerance and respect for others.