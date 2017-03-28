

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Pride Toronto’s funding from the City of Toronto could be in jeopardy if one city councillor moves forward with a proposed motion at an upcoming city council meeting.

Coun. John Campbell told CP24 Tuesday that he is considering putting forward a motion that asks staff to hold off issuing Pride’s $260,000 grant until the group can reaffirm “their value of inclusivity.”

During last summer’s Pride Parade, members of Black Lives Matter- Toronto halted the parade until organizers signed off on a list of demands, which included a ban on police floats and booths in future parades.

At Pride's annual general meeting in January, the majority of those who attended voted in favour of adopting all of Black Lives Matter- Toronto’s demands.

“As a city councillor, I don’t feel our council should be condoning the activities that took place and by just handing over the grant as if nothing had happened. We would just be turning a blind eye and that doesn’t sit right with me,” Campbell said.

“Unless we see some sort of action to bring the two sides together or at least talk about having some sort of role for police, than I will bring forward a motion asking Pride to look at reaffirming their value of inclusivity because right now they have tossed that aside with respect to the police,” Campbell told CP24 outside city hall Tuesday.

The Etobicoke- Centre councillor said he has been asked to hold off presenting the motion by members of the mayor’s office and some fellow councillors.

In a tweet sent out Tuesday morning, Coun. Shelley Carroll said constructive conversations are taking place.

“Please leave this attention-getting motion out of it,” Carroll wrote.

Burnside denied the suggestion that he was seeking attention with his motion.

“My plan was to always wait and see what happened. So Coun. Carroll is fine to say that. I don’t know that maybe she knows that constructive discussions are taking place. I haven’t heard that,” he said.

“Certainly before I bring anything forward I will be asking some questions and I’ll see if the two sides have been talking.”

Campbell said the motion could come before council as early as next month.