

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A letter mailed mailed to Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam at city hall on Wednesday morning was seized by police as a possible hate crime.

The contents of the letter are being investigated after “homophobic and racist comments” were found written inside, Const. Craig Brister told CP24.

The letter was sent for examination with the hate crime unit shortly after 11 a.m.

Officers will determine if its contents fall under a hate crime, Brister explained.

Wong-Tam confirmed that the letter was intended for her on Twitter, indicating this wasn't the first time she has received "homophobic hate mail."

The letter arrived on the International Day of Pink, which stands up against bullying.

She Tweeted a photo of the letter to show that this kind of harassment still exists.

She was met with an outpouring of support from Torontonians who stand with her.

One Twitter user identified as Adam Vaughan said, "Your capacity to love makes them scared and angry. You will prevail because without you we can't move forward. Stay strong!"

Another, with the username Brittany Amofah said, "Sending love, strength and power! They'll try and tear you down but you have a community behind you to support and defend."

