

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A city councillor says he will move a motion today to withhold $260,000 in annual funding given to Pride Toronto, unless uniformed police officers are allowed to march in its annual parade.

At Pride's annual general meeting in January, the majority of those who attended voted in favour of a number of demands from Black Lives Matter – Toronto, including a ban on including uniformed police, police floats and booths at the pride parade.

Though Pride Toronto has since made it clear that non-uniformed officers are welcome at the parade, Coun. John Campbell says that he believes that the event is excluding city employees and therefore should not receive funding from the municipality.

Campbell says he will move a motion at city council today, asking that the $260,000 grant given to Pride Toronto be put on hold as long as uniformed officers aren’t welcome at the parade.

Campbell plans to move the motion as council debates $7,914,695 in grant money to 10 cultural organizations, including Pride Toronto.

“It is my view that we should not be granting money to an organization that has basically told a segment of our employee group that they are not welcome to participate when they have done so for over 11 years,” he said. “Pride is supposed to be about inclusiveness and pride is also supposed to be about being proud about your identity and they are telling gay and lesbian police officers to be anonymous.”

Mayor Tory has previously said that he wants to see uniformed officers marching in the parade but he has also pleaded for patience to allow for discussions between police and Pride Toronto’s leadership.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday, Campbell said there is “really no discussions going on.”

He said his motion isn’t about “stripping pride of money” and rather is just about suspending the funding until “they reaffirm their value of inclusivity.”

“I am not hard and fast about this,” he said. “I haven’t said there has to be police floats and cruisers. I would be even happy if they could find a way to let 20 or 25 officers on bikes to participate.”

Staff urge council to support grant

While Campbell contends that he does have “allies” who support him in wanting to suspend funding to Pride Toronto, city staff are urging council to approve the grant.

In a report, staff point out that “being a uniformed police officer is not a a ground of discrimination protected by the Human Rights Code or the City's Human Rights Policy.”

Furthermore, staff say that by withholding funding based on who is and who is not allowed to march in the Pride Parade, the city would be setting a dangerous precedent in terms of its “involvement in the internal operations of a cultural organization.”

“With a new management and board in place, Pride Toronto and the Toronto Police Service should be given an opportunity for dialogue and future cooperation that is focused on rebuilding and restoring relations,” the staff report says.