

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man, his wife and their two teenage sons are facing drug charges after police uncovered what they allege to be a clandestine drug laboratory run out of a home in Markham’s Berczy Village.

York Regional Police made the discovery Thursday on Holst Avenue while executing a search warrant in connection with a theft investigation in the Kennedy Road and Bur Oak Avenue area.

“While investigating, officers discovered what is believed to be a clandestine drug lab within the residence,” police said in a news release. “Investigators from the Drugs and Vice Unit attended and confirmed the house was being used as a lab.”

A section of the street was shut down as police investigated the home Thursday.

On Friday police said a 48-year-old man, his 44-year-old wife and their two sons, aged 16 and 14, have all been charged with production of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

None of the suspects have been named in order to protect the identities of the underage teens.

In their release, police issued a reminder that drug labs can pose a serious safety risk and advised anyone who encounters suspicious odours or strange stockpiling of chemicals to contact police.