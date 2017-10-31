

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Toronto judge dismissed a sexual harassment suit filed by a Pan Am Games organizer against former Premier David Peterson Tuesday morning.

The Ontario Superior Court dismissed the suit, filed by Ximena Morris in Aug. 2015, that alleged Peterson sexually harassed her on a number of occasions during the lead-up to the games. The suit also alleged senior leadership of the Games’ organizing committee told her to tolerate the behavior. She claimed she was later demoted as a result and sought $10 million in damages.

On Tuesday, Peterson’s lawyers from Torys LLP said Morris formally apologized for filing the suit.

“Ms. Morris has issued an apology to David Peterson and his wife, Shelley Peterson, for having launched the lawsuit,” Torys said in a statement released Tuesday.

Morris’ lawyer, Rocco Achampong, told CP24 that his client apologized for instituting the suit, but not for making the allegations.

He suggested Morris wanted to “move on with her life” and could not continue to fund proceedings against Peterson.

Peterson’s lawyer, Lisa Talbot, called the suit against Peterson, who chaired the 2015 Pan Am/Parapan Am Games, was always “completely without merit.”

“Sexual harassment is intolerable. This was never the case,” Talbot said.

Peterson served as premier of Ontario from 1995 to 1990.