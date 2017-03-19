CP24's 360 coverage of the St. Patrick's Day Parade
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 7:25AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 19, 2017 1:50PM EDT
Roads were shut down in the downtown core starting today for the 30th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The parade began at Bloor Street West and St. George Street and ended at Nathan Phillips Square.
The following road closures are in place:
- St. George Street, from Bloor Street West to College Street, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Hoskin Avenue, from St. George Street to Queen’s Park Crescent West, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Bloor Street, from Huron Street to Yonge Street, will be closed from 11:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Yonge Street, from Bloor Street to Queen Street, will be closed from 11:55 to 3 p.m.
- Queen Street West, from Yonge Street to University Avenue, from 11:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Bay Street, from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West, will be closed from noon to 3 p.m.
- Elizabeth Street, from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street, will be closed from noon to 3 p.m.
- Hagerman Street, from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street, will be closed from noon to 3 p.m.
- University Avenue, from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West, will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Armoury Street, from University Avenue to Chestnut Street, will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Centre Avenue, from Dundas Street West to Armoury Street, will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.