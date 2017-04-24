

Web Staff, CP24.com





CP24 took home an award at the Canadian Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards show on Saturday afternoon.

CP24’s coverage of the Summer Olympic Games Parade in Toronto's Beach neighbourhood won the Gord Sinclair Award for the best live special event.

This title is awarded to a live segment that displays excellent coverage of a special event outside of a regularly scheduled newscast.

CP24’s live broadcast swept the title in the central region category.

The Olympic parade was the one that captured everyone’s hearts,” said CP24’s managing editor Stephanie Smyth in her acceptance speech. “It was something that was put together in the last minute in August to celebrate our Olympians. It was in the beach, and it was quickly gathering people together to celebrate the great success of Canadians.

“It’s an example of how we pulled together in live circumstances so fast, and were able to just in a moment, gather together the teams, the reporters and everybody that we have on staff at the moment and get it transported live on air to the community.”

CP24 was also nominated for the Digital Media award for our live and interactive product, CP24 Now.