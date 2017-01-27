

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





All lanes of the Fort-Erie-bound QEW are currently closed at Dixie Road in Mississauga following a multi-vehicle collision.

The collision happened shortly before 9 a.m.

One person was trapped at the scene and had to be freed. A man believed to be in his 50s was taken to hospital in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

One vehicle appears to have smashed through the barrier at Dixie Road and the collision may have involved a transport truck, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24.

. It’s not known how long the closure will last.