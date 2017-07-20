

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Thursday morning.

It happened at around 4:15 a.m. on Bloomington Road, between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road.

York Regional Police say a dump truck collided with another vehicle in the area and as a result, one person was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police say there is a substantial amount of debris on the road and it will take some time before they can clean up the area.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward and speak to investigators.