

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The southbound express lanes of Highway 427 near Dundas Street West remain closed after a crash involving an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser occurred.

Officers said at least one collision took place in the area prompting the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

All lanes reopened except the southbound express lanes shortly after the initial crash.

Ontario Provincial Police’s Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 that two police cruisers may have been involved in two separate collisions at the time.

Schmidt added that one officer was taken to hospital as a precaution but he is in stable condition.

In a tweet, Toronto police said injuries from the crashes appear to be minor.

An investigation into the reported collision is underway.