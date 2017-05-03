

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are in hospital this morning following a collision near Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue.

According to police, at around 3:30 a.m. two vehicles collided in the area, sending one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries and another person to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It is not clear what caused the collision.

Eastbound Steeles Avenue was closed at Don Mills Road and southbound Don Mills Road was closed at Steeles Avenue as police investigate the crash. The roads have since reopened.