

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





Several people have been transported to hospital following two multi-vehicle crashes Tuesday night.

The first occurred in Etobicoke shortly before 8 p.m.

Paramedics were called to the ramp from the southbound lanes of Highway 427 to Eglinton Avenue. Preliminary reports indicated that as many as 20 vehicles were involved in the collision, police said.

Five people sustained minor injuries, paramedics said. One person was transported to hospital.

The second collision occurred west of the city a short time later.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 410 and Derry Road shortly after 9 p.m.

Preliminary information indicated as many as 15 vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to Peel paramedics, 15 people were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Since around 7:30 p.m., there have been more than 70 collisions in the Greater Toronto Area, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said shortly before 10 p.m.