

Chris Fox, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a one-alarm fire at an apartment building in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Crews were first called to the building on Chalkfarm Drive near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 12:15 a.m.

Toronto Fire says that firefighters encountered heavy black smoke in a stairwell upon arrival and needed to open up a roof hatch to air out the area. Firefighters then located a fiberglass bath tub that was engulfed in flames in a storage room.

The fire was knocked down about 12:40 a.m. and crews cleared the scene about an hour after that.

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.