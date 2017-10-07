

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two firefighters were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a three-alarm blaze tore through a townhouse in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out in a unit located in the middle of a complex on Bloor Street near Dixie Road at around 2:15 a.m. and then quickly spread to adjoining units through the roof of the structure.

During the height of the fire, a total of 15 trucks and 65 firefighters were on scene.

“When crews arrived on scene there was a massive amount of fire from the centre of the townhouse complex that had roared right up to the roof and quickly spread all across the roof of the townhouse complex,” Platoon Chief Alan Hills told CP24 at the scene. “It is definitely a relief that no one was seriously injured in this and the reason why is that every second counts. The residents quickly reacted to the flames, they exited their units and they found a safe meeting place so they could be accountable to each other and know everyone got out safely.”

The bulk of the fire was knocked down by 7 a.m. but crews remained on scene checking for hot spots on Saturday morning.

Hills told CP24 that firefighters will likely use portable saws to access some of the area where there is “deep-seated burning,” such as under charred roofing shingles.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this point, though one resident did tell CP24 that she observed an altercation at the home where the fire originated earlier in the night.

She said she saw a man approach the home at around 5 p.m. and confront one of the residents inside about a stolen bike. She said the man and the resident then got into some sort of physical altercation that came to an end after the resident slammed the door. The woman said she then saw the man kick the door and heard him utter threats.

“He took off and we thought everything was great but then around 2:45 a.m. the flames were coming from the house,” the woman said. “It seems it started at the back where we have garbage. It was a small fire there to begin with but there must have been an accelerant because it went up real quick.”

Paramedics say that they assessed four patients on scene but only transported the two firefighters to hospital. Those firefighters have since been treated and released.