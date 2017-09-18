

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Crews are continuing to battle a five-alarm fire at a commercial building in Wexford this morning.

Toronto Fire Capt. Ratushniak said the fire reportedly broke out in the front office of the building shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene and spotted flames coming from the building.

The fire grew and crews began a defensive attack from the exterior.

No one was in the building when the fire started but one firefighter sustained minor injuries to his hand.

Ratushniak said firefighters have not yet been able to knock down the fire, which has gone through the roof.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.