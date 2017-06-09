Crews battling three-alarm fire at Baldwin Village restaurant
Crews battle a restaurant fire on Baldwin Street Friday June 9, 2017. (@bvtraveller /Twitter)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 1:53PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 2:02PM EDT
A downtown restaurant has been evacuated after a three-alarm fire broke out there Friday afternoon.
The fire began at a restaurant on Baldwin Street near McCaul street at around 1:35 p.m.
Images shared to social media from the scene showed heavy smoke billowing down the street.
Baldwin Street has been blocked off as crews battle the fire.
No injuries have been reported so far.