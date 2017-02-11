

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at a warehouse in the city’s Stockyards District.

Firefighters were first called to the two-storey building on Mulock Avenue near Keele and Dundas streets at around 5:10 a.m. after a police officer that was on patrol observed smoke billowing from the roof. A decision was then made to upgrade the call to a three-alarm fire at 5:35 a.m.

According to Toronto Fire Services Captain David Eckerman, crews encountered heavy smoke and heat upon arrival. The building was also fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived, Eckerman said.

As of 7:30 a.m. firefighters had knocked down the fire on the main floor but it continues to burn in the basement.

“Our trouble right now is getting access to the body of the fire in the basement because we can’t get into the basement, the stairs have been burned through,” Platoon Chief Jim Green told CP24.

Green said that the fire likely started in the basement and may have been accelerated by the presence of cleaning materials and machinery that were stored there.

He said that crews will likely be on scene for an extended period of time.

No injuries have been reported at this point, however firefighters have not yet been able to enter complete a thorough search of the premises.

Due to the fire, Keele Street is closed from Vine Avenue to Lloyd Avenue and Junction Road is closed from Keele Street to Old Weston Road.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.