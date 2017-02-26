

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire broke out at a building in Little Italy this morning.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on the second floor of 718 College Street, located near Crawford Street.

At the height of the fire, 12 trucks and 45 firefighters were on scene.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 that the fire was knocked down relatively quickly and no injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation.