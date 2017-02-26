Crews extinguish two-alarm fire in Little Italy
A Toronto Firefighter walks past a fire truck in Toronto on Thursday night, April 21, 2011. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 6:13AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 26, 2017 10:57AM EST
No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire broke out at a building in Little Italy this morning.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on the second floor of 718 College Street, located near Crawford Street.
At the height of the fire, 12 trucks and 45 firefighters were on scene.
Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 that the fire was knocked down relatively quickly and no injuries were reported.
The cause is still under investigation.