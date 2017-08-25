

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A fire that blew out several windows at an Etobicoke high school and prompted a full evacuation of the building is now under control.

The blaze broke out on the roof of Michael Power/St. Joseph High School at around 11:20 a.m.

Toronto fire says that crews arrived on scene within minutes due to the presence of a fire station across the street from the school. The blaze was knocked down by 11:45 a.m. and deemed fully under control about 10 minutes after that.

The damage from the blaze is not thought to be significant.

“I would think the smoke and fire damage will probably be pretty isolated to that general vicinity (on the roof) and likely the room below that and maybe the room below that as well,” Captain David Eckerman told CP24.

Eckerman said that eight trucks were on scene at the height of the fire.

He said it is “too soon” to speculate on what may have caused the fire.

“I am sure we will be interviewing the staff that is there and trying to gain a better understanding of what went on,” he said.