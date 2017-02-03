

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews are on the scene of a four-alarm industrial fire at a Brantford metal facility.

The fire broke out at around 2:30 p.m. at the facility on Middleton Street.

According to Acting Platoon Chief Wray Brimmer, molten metal inside the facility caught fire. Pollution control officials are at the scene due to concerns over possible toxic smoke that could arise from the flames.

It’s not clear whether anyone was inside the facility when the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.