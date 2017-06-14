

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews are responding to a two-alarm commercial fire in the area of Finch Avenue and Weston Road.

The fire started at an abandoned industrial facility near Rivalda Drive and Bradstock Road. Witnesses reported hearing explosions at the facility when the fire started, Toronto Fire said.

Toronto police said the roof of the building was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing from the scene for kilometres around, with many people sharing images of the rising smoke to social media.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Local roads have been closed around the scene as crews fight the fire.