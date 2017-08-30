

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A residential street in North York has been closed to traffic after a watermain break caused flooding on the roadway and resulted in the opening of a sinkhole early Wednesday morning.

Toronto Fire says that city crews were working on replacing a pipe on Milady Road when the flooding first occurred at around 3 a.m.

Water to the area was then shut off about two hours later.

Reports from the scene indicate that part of a front lawn on the street has collapsed into a sinkhole.

Milady Road is closed from Finch Avenue to Islington Avenue.